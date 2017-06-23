Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and 43 other members of the party resigned from Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Monday demanding CBI inquiry into the police firing on GJM supporters.

The resignation of Gurung as the chief executive and other members from GTA means the body is now defunct. Although the meetings will be held but the members will not participate in any of them and apart from the meetings, they will also boycott any government functions.

As per sources, all the GJM members have taken this step to express dissent towards the actions of Bengal government. The party chief Bimal Gurung has demanded a CBI probe into the incident where police fired gunshots at the agitating GJM supporters in Darjeeling.

Earlier, when GJM proposed the dissolution of GTA, the state government rejected the request. Bimal Gurung said that the indefinite strike in the hills will continue and the GTA agreement will be burnt on June 27. Also, an all-party meeting called to discuss the current crisis was postponed till June 29.