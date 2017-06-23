Named on Thursday as the nominee of the major opposition parties for the July 17 presidential election, Meira Kumar is a senior Congress and Dalit leader with long and varied political experience and a strong proponent of social justice and social equity.

Soft-spoken, Meira Kumar, 72, is the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha, a former Union Minister and has held senior organisational responsibilities in the Congress, including as General Secretary.

Daughter of freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, Meira Kumar was born on March 31, 1945.

With her father a member of the Interim Government in 1946 and also of the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet, Meira Kumar as a child had on many occasions met India’s first Prime Minister and was “fascinated by his ability to effortlessly connect with children”.

Brief description of Opposition’s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar: