Named on Thursday as the nominee of the major opposition parties for the July 17 presidential election, Meira Kumar is a senior Congress and Dalit leader with long and varied political experience and a strong proponent of social justice and social equity.
Soft-spoken, Meira Kumar, 72, is the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha, a former Union Minister and has held senior organisational responsibilities in the Congress, including as General Secretary.
Daughter of freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, Meira Kumar was born on March 31, 1945.
With her father a member of the Interim Government in 1946 and also of the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet, Meira Kumar as a child had on many occasions met India’s first Prime Minister and was “fascinated by his ability to effortlessly connect with children”.
Brief description of Opposition’s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar:
- Meira Kumar studied law and pursued her Master’s after graduating in arts.
- She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1973 but resigned after being asked by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.
- Meira Kumar has been elected to Lok Sabha five times and from three different constituencies — Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Karol Bagh in Delhi, and Sasaram in Bihar.
- Belonging to the Dalit community, Meira sought to change the mindset against private sector reservation as the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment between 2004 and 2009.
- Meira favours deepening social justice rather than providing patronage to the weaker sections. However, Meira has reflected of being unhappy about caste being “a dominant factor” in Indian society.
- In her speeches, Meira has said that the country’s sustainable growth was not possible without ending centuries-old exclusion of marginalised groups such as Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
- Meira has served as Congress General Secretary from 1991-92 and 1996-99.
- She has also been a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party.
- Meira was elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha in June 2009. She also headed several parliamentary delegations, including to the Inter Parliamentary Union and Commonwealth Speakers Conference.
- Meira also has expertise in writing poems in Hindi, shooting, and preservation of cultural heritage and Indian craft.
(Latest News in English from Newsx)