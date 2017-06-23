A- A A+

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the lynching of a senior police officer marked a “new low” in Jammu and Kashmir and it was “heartbreaking” to see the state “being pushed back several decades” due to the failure of the BJP-PDP government.

“The brutal lynching of Deputy SP Md Ayub Pandit marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident,” said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

“Heartbreaking to see Jammu and Kashmir being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP-BJP government,” he added.

ALSO READ: J&K: Mob lynches senior cop in Srinagar

A mob lynched the senior police officer in Srinagar, triggering outrage and forcing Chief Minister Mehmooba Mufti to dub the crime a “murder of trust”.

The battered body of Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Ayub Pandit was recovered on Friday morning outside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the Old City, the very spot where he was set upon by a killer mob the night before

 

 

First Published | 23 June 2017 3:10 PM
Read News On:

Ayub Pandit

Cop lynching

Kashmir revolt

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: J&K: Police officer’s lynching ‘marks new low’, says Rahul Gandhi

(Latest News in English from Newsx)