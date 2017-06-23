External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that Indian passport will now be available in both English and Hindi. A 10% reduction in the passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 years of age was also announced by the minister.

Sushma Swaraj was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark 50 years of Passport Act, 1967. While addressing the people, she said passports would be printed now in both English and Hindi and not just English.

Last week, the External Affairs Minister announced opening of 149 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) across the country in the scheme’s second phase.

“We have decided to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Balasore, Berhampur and Bhawanipatna in the second phase of this scheme,” she said.

After NDA government came to power, more than 251 PSKs and POPSKs have been opened in the country. Earlier, there were only 77PSKs.

(With IANS inputs)