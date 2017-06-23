Keeping their election campaign promise fulfilment intact, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led state government will be giving free electricity connections to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders living in urban areas of Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet in its 12th meeting on Thursday also announced that it will bulldoze all ram shackled communities as well as primary health centres and will replace them with new ones.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma also announced a new Nagar Panchayat and added that a new medical insurance service has begun.

Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 which were earlier given to the unemployed youths from backward classes for ‘O level’ computer training has been increased to Rs 15,000, revealed Health Minister Siddharthanath Singh.

A new policy will be formulated for developmental funds given to MLAs. Non-governmental organisations, cooperative committees and private contractors will not be assigned tasks undertaken by such developmental funds from now on.

Such works will also not be given to institutions with links to lawmakers.

In the meeting, the Cabinet renamed Disability Welfare Department to Divyaang Welfare Department.

Under ‘power for all’ endeavour, 400 kiloVolt sub-stations will be constructed at Firozabad and Rae Bareli.

Putting a halt to all tenders in the Child Development Department which were floated during 2016-17, the cabinet approved its cancellation and also cancelled all nutrition tenders as new tenders would be floated within 3 months.

And till then, work would be executed on the existing tender conditions. This follows a string of serious charges of omission and commission against the department.

(With inputs from IANS…)