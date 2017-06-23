Blaming the West Bengal government and senior officers for the killing of three GJM activists in police firing on June 17, Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the deaths. “Our three activists were killed in police firing, for which police authorities must face consequences… There should be a CBI probe. I urge the Centre to order a CBI inquiry,” Gurung said.

“The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Darjeeling and the West Bengal government should take responsibility for the deaths,” said Gurang, who is in hiding for more than a week ever since police raided his house.

Police have confirmed one death and maintained no shots were fired by security forces. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also echoed the view.

On the other hand, the GJM chief claimed visual evidence for the three deaths in police firing.

“We have video footage of the police firing and also the cartridges that hit our activists,” Gurang said, denying that the protesters fired during the violence.

Gurung accused the police of raiding his residence without proper warrant and vowed to intensify the agitation in the Darjeeling hills and continue with the indefinite shutdown to fight for Gorkhaland.

Gurung, who headed the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, said he had resigned from the body along with other GJM members and said they will burn the law pertaining to GTA in public on June 27 as a symbolic protest.

The GJM chief said he will talk to the Centre only when the Gorkhaland demand was met.

In the picturesque hill town of Darjeeling, thousands of GJM activists clashed with security forces on June 17, following alleged police raid and vandalism at GJM leader Binay Tamang’s house.

Several vehicles were torched and 36 police personnel, including Indian Reserve Battalion officer Kiran Tamang, were injured in the violence.

The GJM took out rallies along with the bodies of its three activists the following day in Darjeeling.