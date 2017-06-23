Widening the scope of its Banking Ombudsman Scheme, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included complaints relating to mis-selling and mobile banking in its purview for which compensation up to Rs 1 lakh can be awarded.

The amended Scheme will come into force from July 1.

“RBI has widened the scope of its Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, to include deficiencies arising out of sale of insurance/mutual fund/other third party investment products by banks. Under the amended Scheme, a customer would also be able to lodge a complaint against the bank for its non-adherence to RBI instructions with regard to mobile banking/ electronic banking services in India,” the apex bank said in a statement on Friday.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of the Banking Ombudsman to pass an Award has been increased from existing Rs 10 lakh to to Rs 20 lakh. Compensation not exceeding Rs 1 lakh can also be awarded by to the complainant for loss of time, expenses incurred as also, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant, the RBI said