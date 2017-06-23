Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he will not reconsider his decision of backing NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. He said that while he deeply respects Meira Kumar, he thinks ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose.

Nitish’s remarks came a day after 17 opposition parties led by Congress named former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate and Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hailed her as “Bihar ki beti” as she has her roots there.

“I have a lot of respect for MeiraKumar ji, but ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose,” Nitish Kumar said.

“It is a well thought out decision, and our sentiments are clear. Ram Nath Kovind’s role as Bihar Governor has been admirable, he worked impartially. We are glad that our state’s Governor is going to become the President of India,” he added.

Nitish Kumar was speaking at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s iftaar party in Patna.

The chief minister said the issue should not be made a subject of political confrontation. He also said that his party has taken an independent decision like this in the past also.

“We had supported Pranab da as President when we were in NDA,” Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar has been repeatedly reminded by his partners to back Meira Kumra, who also hails from the same state but the Bihar CM has made it clear that he is going to support Ram Nath Kovind in the upcoming presidential election.

“I will not say anything on what others say and I will not react to what Lalu-ji told the media. Lalu-ji is free to say whatever he wants and has every right to appeal.

“Even I am proud of Bihar ki beti. But why didn’t they field her in the last two presidential elections?”

