Former Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan who was admitted to city’s SSKM Medical College and Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Thursday, remains in there for “treatment and observation” on Friday, a hospital official said.

“Karnan is still admitted to the hospital. He is under treatment and observation,” Ahospital Director Ajay Kumar Roy told IANS.

However, he refused to divulge details about Karnan’s illness or the tests conducted on him.

Informed sources said the retired judge was taken to the SSKM Hospital on Wednesday evening for conducting some tests as he complained of chest pain. He was taken back to the hospital on Thursday as he continued to feel uneasy.

The retired judge was lodged in Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday after he was brought to Kolkata from Chennai following his arrest by the West Bengal CID officials from Coimbatore on June 20 in a case of contempt of court.

The controversial judge, who was sentenced to six-month imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court and thereafter remained untraceable till his arrest, was brought to Kolkata from Chennai in a plane around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Justice Karnan was held guilty of contempt for his utterances against the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary. Karnan left Kolkata for Chennai went underground thereafter. He retired from service earlier this month.