The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday condemned the attack on a Muslim family in a local train in Haryana on Thursday that led to the death of a 15-year-old student and serious stab injuries to two others.

“CPI-M strongly condemns the communal attack on a Muslim family in a local train on the outskirts of Delhi leading to the death of Junaid and serious stab injuries to his brother, Shakir. The third brother Hashim was also injured,” the party said in a statement.

The family had boarded the train at Delhi on Thursday for Ballabhgarh, Haryana. Junaid and his younger brother are students in a madrasa in Surat and were heading home for Eid.

A few men who got on at Tughlaqabad reportedly started abusing them using communal language.

When they protested ,they were brutally attacked amidst shouting of communal slogans. Junaid was beaten to death in the train. Shakir was stabbed in three places.

The badly injured victims were not allowed to get off at Ballabhgarh. They were thrown off the train. Some people later found them and took them to Palwal hospital.

“This communally motivated crime shows that the BJP-RSS rule is leading to communal mob actions. There have been earlier incidents of violence against Muslims on trains but the government has not acted to uphold the law of the land, thus directly encouraging the growth of such communal hate crimes,” the CPI-M said.

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat, Lok Sabha member Mohammed Salim and Delhi Secretariat member Asha Sharma met the family in hospital in Delhi on Friday.

“It is shameful and condemnable that the government and specifically the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have maintained a deafening silence and not a single officer has been deputed to even visit the family,” it said.

“CPI-M demands action against the guilty. It demands adequate compensation for the family. It calls for strong protest actions against such communally motivated crimes, especially in public spaces,” the party said.