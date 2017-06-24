The Delhi University (DU) colleges announced their cut-offs on Friday with most of them concentrating around the 97 % tab for commerce courses, set earlier in the day by the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). Hindu, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), and Kirorimal College set their cut-offs for Economics (Honors) at 97.5%.

Releasing its cut-off earlier than the rest, SRCC had pegged it just a little higher at 97.75%, for the Economics (Honors) and B.Com (Honors). Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College threw a little surprise with a 98.25% cut-off for Economics (Honors).

It left behind others when it came to sciences with the highest 99.66% cut-off for B.Sc. (Electronics). For B.A. (Honors) English, it set an enviable cut-off of 98.75%, higher than the rest.

Just like sciences, SGTB Khalsa raised the bar highest for arts as well with a 99% cut-off for its B.A. (Political Science) course.

LSR set its B.Com (Honors) cut-off on par with SRCC at 97.75%. The coveted Miranda House came at an asking rate of 97% for B. Sc. (Zoology) and 96.67 % for Maths and Physics.

Hansraj College pegged its sciences cut-off at 97.33 and 97.75% for Chemistry and Computer Science, its highest this year. Among colleges offering journalism course, LSR set the highest cut-off of 98%, followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with 97%.

Off campus colleges like Bharti College and Institute of Home Economics set their journalism cut-off at 96 %, followed by Maharaja Agrasen College, located in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, at 95%.

Cut-offs for courses in Hindi and Sanskrit (Honors) hovered within an achievable 60-70% for most colleges.