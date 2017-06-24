India on Friday said that there were ‘some difficulties in the movement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims via Nathu La in Sikkim, but discussions were on with China.

“Yes, there are some difficulties being experienced in movement of yatris via Nathu La and the matter is being discussed with Chinese side,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay, on being asked about the yatra being disrupted through Nathu La route.

According to reports, China had refused to let the first batch of around 50 pilgrims, who were supposed to travel to Kailash Mansarovar, go through Nathu La route.

Reports also suggest the Chinese took the decision due to the landslides in Tibet.

The route was opened to Indian pilgrims in 2015.