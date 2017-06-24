A day after mob brutally assaulted and lynched Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Ayub Pandit before dumping his body near a drain, state govt has transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) of North Srinagar, Sajad Khaliq Bhat following the incident.

After the attack, mod dumped the body of the Deputy Superintendent near a drain outside the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the old city.

The incident took place as the officer in charge was frisking people on duty near Jama Masjid when the miscreants attacked and killed him.

Calling the incident as “murder of trust”, J&K Chief Minister Mahbooba Mufti warned that such incidents were testing the patience of the security forces in the Valley.

“The murder is actually a murder of trust. The officer had allowed his guards to go home,” she said.

Condemning lynching of Deputy SP Ayub Pandit, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “this kind of brutalisation (lynching) is a result of the violence that the state authority has wreaked on us.”