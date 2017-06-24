In a shocking incident, a woman died after she was allegedly burnt alive by her family for marrying a man of her choice in Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

The family was reportedly upset with the women after she expressed to marry a boy of her own choice. This triggered the family along with her sister-in-law set the girl ablaze for going against the family.

The victim who is yet to be identified reportedly succumbed to the burn injuries.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashish Shrivastav while talking to the media confirmed the horrific incident and said that one accused has been arrested from the crime scene where the victim was burnt alive.

Police have reported an FIR against eight persons in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story, police investigation underway