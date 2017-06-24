A soldier promised his son that he will be home to celebrate his birthday but in a devastating turn of events, the soldier returned home but in a coffin wrapped in tricolour. Sandeep Jadhav died in an encounter with Pakistani infiltrators in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the kin of the martyred soldier, Jadhav was deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) and was set to leave for his hometown in Aurangabad, Maharashtra to fulfill the promise of being with his son on his birthday.

Just a day before the birthday of his son, Jadhav was killed in a ceasefire violation done by Pakistan. Upon receiving the news of his demise, Jadhav’s father did not tell anyone at home about this. When the body of martyred soldier reached the village, several of the villagers turned up to pay their respects and army officials performed the last rites.

Maharashtra: Last rites of Army jawan Sandeep Jadhav (who lost his life in attack by Pak’s BAT) underway at his village in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/8c4eS0d68y — ANI (@ANI_news) June 24, 2017

Sandeep Jadhav served in 15 Maratha Light Infantry and hailed from Kalegao village of Aurangabad city.