In another development that could bring more trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi, the Election Commission has rejected 21 MLAs plea to drop Office of Profit case against them. The EC has said that AAP legislators did hold the post of Parliamentary Secretary and they are liable now for Office of Profit case.

The EC has said that the 21 AAP MLAs did hold de facto the post of Parliamentary Secretary and rejected their plea to drop the ‘Office of Profit case’.

The move by the election commission has come even after AAP mentioned to the EC that they have removed all the MLAs from the post of Parliamentary Secretary therefore this case should not be there.

Rejecting AAP MLAs plea, the EC has clearly said that it has found all the 21 MLAs guilty of holding Office of Profit. The next date for further hearing in this case will be announced soon.

According to reports, In the final hearing of this case which is likely to be held in August, the EC will decide on the disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs.

Earlier this month, President Pranab Mukherjee has also rejected the Delhi government’s bill to exclude the post of Parliamentary Secretary from the office of profit.