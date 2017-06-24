Sparking a language row, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu while speaking in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Saturday said that Hindi is our national language and it’s not possible for the nation to develop without Hindi.

“Our language is our identity and we should be proud of it. Being anglicized is hampering our development,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

The Union Minister further added that while learning English in some way our minds have also become like that and this is not going in the favour for the country.

Angrezi seekhte seekhte hum angrezi mind mein bhi aa gaye hain. Ye desh ke hit mein nahi hai: Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/Zx747kKuvx — ANI (@ANI_news) June 24, 2017

The Information and Broadcast (I&B) Minister Venkaiah Naidu was also presented 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.