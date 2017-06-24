A 19-year old was killed by a mob following an argument over seat sharing in a local train while returning to their home in Ballabgarh, Haryana on Thursday.

Reportedly the incident took place when the Junaid along with three others from the family boarded train to head home after they had completed shopping for the Eid from Jama Masjid in the Capital.

As the four boarded the local train a group of close to 20 people asked them to vacate their seats. When they refused, the men called them unpatriotic and anti-nationals and hurled racial slurs.

After being roughed up for almost three and half hours, Junaid (victim) along with three other cousins were stopped to get down at Ballabgarh station and started assaulting them.

Apparently after a brief altercation, the mob resorted to violence while accusing them of carrying beef in the bag. Junaid later succumbed to fatal injuries he suffered by repeated blows and stabbing by knives used by the mob.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ballabgarh railway station did not intervene to end the assault, later they claimed that they have arrested a man and detained a suspect involved in the attack, reports a national daily.

Speaking to the media, DGP BS Sandhu of Haryana denied that the incident was the outcome of an argument over beef.

According to him, the clash was between two groups which resulted in the death of one person.

Three of them – Junaid, Hashim and Mahroob Shaqir – sustained critical stab injuries, and Junaid died later. The other two are in a hospital in Palwal.

The most horrendous part is the incident that it took place in a crowded train, and reportedly, no one offered to help.