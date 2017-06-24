Calling Super Star Rajinikanth “illiterate” and “unfit for politics”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s senior leader Subramanian Swamy once again on Saturday took a potshot over the speculation of the actor entering state politics of Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on being asked for a reaction to the reports of Superstar Rajinikanth making a debut into politics, Swamy attacked the actor and said, “He is illiterate and is unfit for politics”.

Swamy’s comment comes two days after Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he has been in discussions with political leaders and will make an announcement of his decision once things are finalised.

“I don’t deny meeting them. We are in discussion and I will make an announcement when things are finalised,” Rajinikanth said while speaking to the reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

This is not for the first time that Swamy has commented on the presupposed speculation and has been regularly passing ‘judgement’ over the inability of Rajinikanth’s to survive in the politics.

In a similar development, the BJP leader on May 23 attacked the actor saying that he knows nothing about the Constitution and should “better stick to the cinema since he can deliver dialogues well and entertain people”.

Swamy further said that Rajinikanth does not fit in the current political situation and also lamented the idea of having movie stars in politics.

“Rajinikanth does not fit into the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. He has no idea about the constitution, fundamental rights or any such matter. It is better he sticks to the cinema since he can deliver dialogues well and entertain people,” said Swamy.

“I strongly disagree with the idea of the film fraternity entering politics,” added Swamy.

Also, Tamilar Munnetra Padai, a radical pro-Tamil group has been protesting after Rajinikanth hinted of joining the state politics of Tamil Nadu. The protestors have maintained that the actor is a Kannadiga and no one but a Tamilian should be allowed to rule the state of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth met members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi at his residence in Chennai.