The Election Commission has disqualified Madhya Pradesh Irrigation Minister Narottam Mishra and barred him from contesting elections for three years for allegedly being involved in paid news during the 2008 assembly elections, an official said.

“As per law, Mishra stands disqualified from the date of issuance of order and debarred further for three years from contesting elections,” an Election Commission official said.

The EC decision came on a complaint by Rajendra Bharti, who had fought the 2008 elections as a BSP candidate, but is now with the Congress. Bharti had filed the complaint of paid news in April 2009.

Following this development, the MP Minister said that he did not get the order yet and he will be moving to the High Court.

Earlier also, Mishra had approached the Supreme Court to stall the proceedings of the Election Commission. However, the court did not grant him any relief.

Meanwhile in another case, the Election Commission today rejected plea of 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to drop ‘Office of Profit’ case against them. The final hearing in the matter is likely to come out in August.