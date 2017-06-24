Two infiltrators who were killed in the encounter on Friday in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir may have been special-trained commandos of Pakistan, according to sources. From the two casualties hailing from Pakistan, a large cache of assault rifles, hand grenades, magazines and daggers was recovered.

An official told the Times of India, “The way the BAT operation was conducted by the well-trained intruders dressed in combat fatigues, who resolutely engaged our 10-member patrol with accurate firing instead of fleeing like terrorists normally do after they are detected; the recoveries made and radio intercepts, among other things, all clearly point towards the involvement of SSG commandos.”

But the official also accepted that apart from all the facts available at disposal, there’s still no conclusive evidence to prove it.

Apart from the two Pakistani men, two Indian soldiers also died in the encounter at Line of Control (LoC).