Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced steps taken by the government to provide relief to farmers in relation to waiving of loans. The Chief Minister in a press conference said that his government has decided to waive off loans to the tune of Rs. 34,000 crore.

“We are waiving loans upto Rs.1.5 lakh completely. Those farmers who have paid back their loans regularly, we will give 25% loan return benefit to them,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Further speaking on the issue, CM Fadnavis added, “Aware that the burden will fall on us; we will cut our expenses. All ministers and MLAs will give 1 month salary to support loan waiver.”

Earlier on June 11, Maharashtra government had announced that it will be waiving off farmers’ loans. The decision was announced after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had appointed a special committee for farmers’ loan waivers in the state. Following the government’s announcement the protesting farmers had called off their strike.

However, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on June 22 said that loan waiver should only be done in extreme situations.

“Loan waiver has become a fashion now. Loan should be waived but in extreme situations only. It’s not a final solution. Need to take some more steps to address the grievances of the farmers,” Venkaiah Naidu added.