Two unidentified men were killed and two injured on Saturday after a car ran over them as they were resting on a footpath in north Delhi, police said.

The accident occurred around 12 pm near the Hanuman Mandir in the Kashmiri Gate area. The injured were shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

Police said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained as the car driver — since arrested — was in shock and not in a condition to talk.

“Prima facie, it doesn’t look like the driver is drunk, but we’re waiting for his medical report,” a police officer said.