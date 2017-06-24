Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Saturday injured after militants opened fire at their vehicle in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area. According to reports, militants opened fire on a CRPF patrol party, injuring two jawans.

The reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the injured jawans have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the militants.

On Thursday, a mob brutally assaulted and lynched Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Ayub Pandit before dumping his body near a drain.

Calling the incident as “murder of trust”, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti warned that such incidents were testing the patience of the security forces in the Valley.

“The murder is actually a murder of trust. The officer had allowed his guards to go home,” she said.