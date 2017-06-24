The core security group on Saturday reviewed the final security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra beginning on June 29. The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps Lieutenant General AK Sharma and Director General of Police SP Vaid, an Army spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed intelligence updates in detail.

A joint strategy to include operational and administrative arrangements was also chalked out by all agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region and an incident free Yatra, the spokesperson added.

Lt Gen Sharma said the Army and its various formations deployed south of Pir Panjal have been pro-actively involved with the civil administration to maintain peace and social harmony in the region.

DGP Vaid appreciated the high levels of synergy in operations exhibited by all agencies in recent times.