Talks of bilateral cooperation, including counter-terrorism and defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, will be the highlights of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as the two leaders meet on Monday in White House.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Washington from Portugal on Sunday, on the second leg of his three-nation tour, that also includes Portugal and Netherlands. He will visit the Netherlands on June 27 on the way back home after meeting Trump on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that apart from his official meetings with Trump and his Cabinet colleagues, he will meet some prominent American CEOs and the large Indian diaspora.

Live Updates:

09: 30 PM IST | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reaching the hotel where he will be staying tonight, thanked US President Donald Trump for the warm reception.

“Thank you @POTUS for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you (Donald Trump),” PM Modi tweeted.

The tweet was in reaction to the earlier tweet by President Trump, where he called Modi and India a ‘true friend’ to US.

“Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend,” said Trump.

Thank you @POTUS for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/lOfxlLI7v0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

08: 15 PM IST | Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar flew into Washington ahead of Modi’s visit to meet senior officials in the Trump administration and to lay the groundwork for the Modi-Trump meeting.

Indian envoy to the US Navtej Sarna has termed Modi’s visit a “great opportunity for the two leaders to know each other”. He said Modi will meet the top 20 CEOs of the US during the visit.

07: 45 PM IST | This is Prime Ministers Narendra Modi’s fifth visit to US in three years.will arrive Saturday evening (Sunday morning India time). PM Modi is scheduled to stay at the famous Willard Hotel, located less than 500 metres from the White House in DC.

07: 16 PM IST | Speaking to the media earlier, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the key focus of the talks will be ongoing cooperation, including counter-terrorism and defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, besides trade and law enforcement.

07: 14 PM IST | PM Modi met the supporters and children waiting to meet him at the Andrews Air Force base.

07: 12 AM IST | Indian ambassador Navtej Sarna with his wife Avina Sarna and Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy in Delhi MaryKay Loss Carlson receiving PM Modi.

06: 50 AM IST | Supporters chanting “Modi, Modi” as Pm Modi’s plane arrives at the Andrews Air Force base. Indian and Us diplomat at the base to welcome the PM.

06: 40 AM IST | “Touchdown! Wait is over, Celebrations begin! PM Narendra Modi on US soil,” tweets Indian Embassy in the US.

06: 35 AM IST | Hundred of people have gathered at the Andrews Air Force base 15 miles from DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi who is expected to reach here any moment now.

06: 30 AM IST | Welcome to the live blog of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to US after Donald Trump took charge of the White House from the incumbent Barack Obama. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, pictures and analysis of PM Modi trip to US.