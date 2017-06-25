Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in his monthly programme of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday by offering Eid greetings to everyone.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Washington from Portugal on Sunday, on the second leg of his three-nation tour that also includes Netherlands. He will visit the Netherlands on June 27 on the way back home after meeting Trump on Monday.

Before leaving for US, PM Modi in a tweet appealed to people to share their ideas and suggestions on My Gov Open Forum portal. People can also call the toll-free number and record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

Best inputs will be incorporated by him during the address.

The 33rd episode of the monthly programme will be broadcast on All Indian Radio and Doordarshan.

Talks of bilateral cooperation, including counter-terrorism and defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, will be the highlights of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as the two leaders meet on Monday in White House.

This is Prime Ministers Narendra Modi’s fifth visit to the US in three years.