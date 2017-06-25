Heavy exchange of fire is underway between Indian and Pakistan troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector on Sunday.

Pakistan Army early morning around 6:30 have resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian posts along the border.

India Army retaliated with might to counter any chances of intruders using ceasefire violation as an umbrella to infiltrate into the Indian side.

Pakistan has escalated ceasefire violation incidents from across the border in the last six months.

#WATCH Ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in J&K’s Naushera sector along the Line of Control, from 6:30 am. Indian Army retaliating. pic.twitter.com/b5JOeYOnrr — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

Earlier on Thursday, in yet another unprovoked shelling on Indian positions on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district two jawans lost their lives in the encounter.