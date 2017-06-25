Thank you ‘POTUS’ for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking US President Donald Trump ahead of both the leaders bilateral meeting on Monday.

President Donald Trump on Saturday took to the official twitter account of President of the United States (POTUS) and greeted PM Modi after he landed in US for three day visit to the country.

“Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!” said in an official tweet by POTUS.

Thank you @POTUS for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/lOfxlLI7v0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

According to a White House press release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting President Trump on Monday with issues like cooperation between the two countries, counter-terrorism and defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region will be the agendas for the talks.

Meanwhile, a day before PM Modi’s arrival to US, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had also arrived in US in order to oversee the groundwork ahead of the Modi-Trump meeting.