Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the Emergency imposed on the country 42 years ago on June 25, and said it was the darkest time in the history of India.

“No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency. June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective,” Modi said in the 33rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He said the country and its leaders proved their patriotism by fighting against it.

“The Emergency was the resistance movement in which leaders were jailed. It will be remembered for the way in which people of India came together and safeguarded the democratic values,” he added.

Those who love democracy. can never forget dark night of June 25, 1975, nation was turned into a jail. opposition voices were muzzled: PM pic.twitter.com/7iGbDQ5MrL — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

PM Modi who is currently in US to meet President Donald Trump before leaving in a tweet appealed to people to share their ideas and suggestions on My Gov Open Forum portal. People can also call the toll-free number and record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.