Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Sunday decided to call for 12 hours of relaxation to its ongoing indefinite strike in Darjeeling for Muslim community on the eve of Eid, said party.

Citing the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Morcha leaders decided to call for normalcy for at least 12 hours, post which the strike will be operational again.

Earlier in a similar development, GJM leader Binay Tamang on Wednesday gave all the schools in Darjeeling a window of 12 hours to evacuate the students.

“All schools in Darjeeling will be given relaxation for 12 hours on June 23 to evacuate students from the city,” he said.

Darjeeling continues to simmer under violent protests as the indefinite strike enters day 12 with the Morcha supporters intensifying the demand of separate Gorkhakland and indulging in widespread arson following the state government’s crackdown on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house.

The GJM supporters in Darjeeling protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10 took a new turn with Morcha chief signalling to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland. “The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified,” said Bimal Gurung.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.