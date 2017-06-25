Parents and guardians should encourage children to take part in sports along with studies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address to the nation on Sunday.

“These days we see that our youth are getting increasingly inclined to the field of sports. It is becoming evident that along with studies, our new generations can see a future in sports as well. And our sportspersons, through their prowess, skills and accomplishments win laurels for the country as well,” he said.

“The more we promote sports, the more we see the spirit of sportsmanship. Sports play an important role in personality development also. There is a great significance of sports in overall personality development.”

The Prime Minister said that if children are interested in sports, they should be given opportunities and should not be ‘forced off the playing fields’ to be locked in rooms with books.

“They should study as well, if they can do well in studies, they should certainly do so, but if they have the potential and the inclination to do well in sports, that should be encouraged and supported by the school, college, family and all the people around them,” Modi said.

Modi said that each one should nurture dreams for the next Olympics as there is no dearth of talent in India.