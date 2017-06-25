Hitting out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on ‘Emergency’ during monthly ‘Mann ki baat’ show, Congress on Sunday said that the NDA government has imposed “an undeclared emergency” in the country.

Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said, “Yes, we remember the emergency. But, also ask him (PM Modi) to remember that we are facing an undeclared emergency”.

As the Congress leader accepted the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a mistake, Vadakkan also added that Congress has learnt from their mistakes and amended them. “BJP is making the same mistake by imposing an undeclared emergency in the country,” he added.

Earlier Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the Emergency imposed on the country 42 years ago on June 25, and said it was the darkest time in the history of India.

“No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency. June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective,” Modi said in the 33rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.