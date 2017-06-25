Four tourists and three local guides were among seven people killed on Sunday afternoon after a Gondola tower collapsed due to strong winds in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. According to reports, strong winds uprooted a pine tree that hit the Gondola, thus breaking the cable.

Rescue efforts are on to save people trapped in other cars of the gondola cable car project.

The dead were identified as Jayant Anderaskar, his wife Manisha and their daughters Anagha and Jhanvi. They were reported to be from Shalimar Bagh in Delhi.

#Visuals: Gulmarg (J&K): 7 dead in Gondola Tower Collapse; Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car operations have been restored now.

The other three victims were identified as Mukhtar Ahmed Ganie, Javed Ahmed Khandey and Farooq Ahmed — believed to be tourist guides.

“Seven persons including a couple and two children and a local were killed in the accident,” a police officer said. “Rescue efforts are on to save people trapped in other cars of the gondola cable car project.”

More than 100 tourists are also stranded, reports said.

The two-stage Gulmarg cable car lift ferries people to a height of 13,780 feet above the sea level. It is the world’s second highest operating cable car project with a cabin capacity of ferrying 600 people in one hour.

Jammu & Kashmir: Five tourists died when a Gondola tower collapsed due to strong winds

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident.

He wrote: “What terrible news! If confirmed this will be the first such incident with the Gulmarg cable car. My heartfelt condolences to the families.”

“I hope the rescue of the cabins that are now stuck goes ahead quickly without further incident. I believe up to 15 cabins are stranded,” he added.

