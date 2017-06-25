Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday said promoting smart public transport, developing footpaths for pedestrians, eco-tourism and better management of natural springs will be the top priorities for restoring the glory of the state capital under the Smart Cities Mission.

Complimenting the residents of Shimla for the city being included in the smart cities list of the central government, he said the Smart City tag would help in its planned development.

The state had submitted its proposal with the Union Ministry of Urban Development on March 31.

The Chief Minister said the Smart City project would help improve water supply infrastructure, sewerage, storm water drainage system, urban transport, e-governance, capacity building and institutional strengthening.

State Urban Development Minister Sudhir Sharma said the state had submitted a Smart City proposal for Rs 2,906 crore for Shimla.

Shimla is the second city from the state to be included in the Smart Cities Mission after Dharamsala.

Planned for a maximum population of 16,000, Shimla is currently home to 170,000 people as per the 2011 census and generates 30.09 million litres of sewage per day.

Unscientific disposal of sewage and solid waste is threatening the pristine environment and water sources of the “Queen of Hills”, as Shimla was fondly called by the British colonial rulers.