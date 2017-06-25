A Sub-Inspector of Police, Arunesh Markam, received injuries in a gun battle with Maoists on Sunday morning in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The exchange of fire took place in Awapalli police station area of the district.

Briefing newsmen about the incident, Superintendent of Police K.L. Dhruv said: “A team of police personnel from Awapalli police station was out for a search operation when a group of Maoist guerillas attacked it.”

But as the police team returned the fire, the Maoists fled, Dhruv said.

Sub-Inspector Markam, who got injured, has been given first aid and is being shifted to Jagdalpur-based Mekaj Hospital, according to the officer.