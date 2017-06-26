A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on his US trip, on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. PM Modi took to his twitter account and said, “wish that the spirit of peace and brotherhood may prevail.”

“Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society,” PM Modi tweeted. 

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims perform one of the five pillars of Islam — the fast. 

Earlier, President Pranab Mukherjee also shared his greeting on this auspicious festival. President Mukherjee said, “Greetings to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr. 

“May this day, strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny,” President Tweeted. 

The festival is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community after “breaking of the fast”. The occasion marks the end of Ramadan — the Islamic holy month of fasting. 

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published | 26 June 2017 11:15 AM
