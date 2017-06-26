Marked by ending of fasting in the holy month of Ramdan, Monday morning kick started with Eid al-Fitr celebrations across the country, with people gathering in huge numbers to offer the morning ‘namaz’ on the pious day and begin their festivities.

After the sight of the crescent moon on Sunday, Muslim clerics across the nation had announced to observe Eid on June 26.

From Jama Masjid in Delhi to Kolkata’s Red Road, Muslim community is enveloped in the fervor of the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Extending the greetings in statement addressed to the nation, President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday wished Eid-ul-Fitr and stressed his faith in the secular structure of Indian democracy.

“May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity,” he said.

Vice President Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also greeted people on the festival and wished for country’s prosperity and unity.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the country on the festival, and hoped for better and peaceful conditions in the Kashmir valley.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the month in which the Quran was revealed.

The fasting period lasts 29–30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon.

People offered prayers at a mosque in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar on Eid

Bihar: People offer Namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on eid

Eid prayers offered at Makkah Masjid near Charminar in Hyderabad.

People celebrated Eid in Darjeeling after the GJM gave a relaxation of 12 hours in the ongoing indefinite strike

Aligarh (UP): People offered Eid prayers at Eidgah in Shah Jamal

Eid prayers offered in Assam’s Guwahati

Uttar Pradesh: Eid prayers offered at Eidgah Ground in Moradabad, greetings exchanged

People offer Namaz at Eidgah in Bhopal on eid



Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Notably, the Quran was sent down to the lowest heaven during this month.