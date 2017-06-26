Over a dozen protesters were injured after morning Eid prayers on Monday after clashes with security forces in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters were moving towards to the main chowk — one of the areas where the government has put restrictions on Eid prayers.

The clashes erupted after the security forces tried to stop the protesters who were marching towards the main chowk and started pelting stones. The forces responded with tear gas and pellet firing.

According to reports, a mob resorted to stone pelting at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town immediately after the prayers. Some protesters also waived posters of Burhan Wani and Pakistan flags in Pulwama.

During the clashes, the youth started pelting stones on CRPF troops and J&K Police. However, there was no army deployment in that area.

Speaking on the issue, Lt Gen (Retd) Rakesh Sharma said, “We have to address these misguided youth and take them to task. The visuals are important but they don’t bring about the entire picture in the valley.”

(With inputs from IANS)