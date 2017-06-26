In a rare occurrence, politicians on Sunday came together to send out greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr observed by the Muslim community panning across the nation.

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered greetings to the people of Bihar as well as rest of the country, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee attended the Eid celebrations at Kolkata’s Red Road.

“We all stand united,no one can break us. We are for all & we fight for all,” Mamata was quoted as saying during the gathering.

At the same time, UP CM Yogi Adityanath greeted people on the occasion of Eid. Highlighting the importance of the festival, he said that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood as well as strengthens social unity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the eve of Eid and glorified the diversity and culture of India.

Marked by ending of fasting in the holy month of Ramdan, and sighting of the crescent moon, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across India on Monday with joy and fervour.