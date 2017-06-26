Amid tension prevailing between India and Pakistan over terror attacks on security forces and ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), there was no exchange of sweets between the border guards at the joint checkpost at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on religious occasions and national days of both nations but the tradition has been given a break a few times in the past five-six years.

Meanwhile, amid tight security in other parts of the country, the muslim community celebrated the festival of Eid. In Chandigarh, hundreds of Muslims converged at the Sector 20 Jama Masjid and other mosques to pray and celebrate Eid and greet each other. People turned out in large numbers to offer prayers.

In Punjab, the Muslim population is concentrated in the Malerkotla area near Patiala, 110 km from here, and in Gurdaspur district. Muslims in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur and some other towns also celebrated Eid.

In Haryana, Eid was celebrated in the Muslim-dominated Mewat district, besides in Ambala, Panipat and Jhajjar.

Prayers also offered prayers on Eid and exchanged greetings at Eidgah in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

However, there were incidents of violence reported from Kashmir where clashes between stone pelters and security forces were witnessed after Eid prayers in Anantnag, Pulwama and other area. Around a dozen protesters were injured after security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters.