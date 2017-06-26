NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of his campaign for the July 17 President’s election, informed sources said on Monday.

Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Jitendra Singh will accompany Kovind, who will meet MPs and MLAs who are part of the electoral college.

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, will also go with him.

The BJP shares power with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

After filing his nomination on June 23, Kovind, 71, started his Presidential campaign from Uttar Pradesh on June 25.

Kovind is pitted against former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the candidate of opposition parties including the Congress.