A- A A+

NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of his campaign for the July 17 President’s election, informed sources said on Monday.

Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Jitendra Singh will accompany Kovind, who will meet MPs and MLAs who are part of the electoral college.

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, will also go with him.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj targets UPA’s Presidential nominee Meira Kumar using old video

The BJP shares power with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

After filing his nomination on June 23, Kovind, 71, started his Presidential campaign from Uttar Pradesh on June 25.

Kovind is pitted against former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the candidate of opposition parties including the Congress.  

First Published | 26 June 2017 2:15 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind to meet MPs, MLAs in Kashmir on Wednesday

(Latest News in English from Newsx)