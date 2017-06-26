A day after the women inmates of Byculla women prison ran amok to protest against the murder of a 31-year-old convict, Manjula Shetye, former HR consultant and Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, along with 200 women inmates, has been booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to NewsX, police clarified that two cases have been registered — one for rioting against the 200 inmates and other against six Byculla women prison staffers including a jailor, for the murder of Manjula Shetye, inside the jail on Friday.

The Bhandup resident Manjula was recently shifted to Byculla prison. She was serving life term since 2005 for the murder of her sister-in-law. The inmates alleged that she was beaten to death by the women prison officials.

The case of murder was registered after receiving the post mortem report on Saturday. The report signed by three doctors, stated ‘evidence of multiple contusions’ as the cause of death.

Earlier on Saturday, Indrani Mukerjea along with 200 women inmates climbed up the terrace and protested against the murder some of them also setting paper and clothes on fire. Case of rioting and criminal conspiracy has been registered in the Nagpada police station.