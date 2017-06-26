Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar for extending his support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Congress on Sunday said that it will be Bihar Chief Minister’s onus if former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar loses the election.

Making a reference to the Nitish Kumar’s ‘Bihar ki beti’ comment, Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the announcement about the defeat of a Dalit leader from his own state has been done by him. “Nitish Kumar will be responsible if Meira Kumar loses the election,” he said.

The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ that seems to be breaking in factions after Nitish Kumar have his nod to Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate Ra, Nath Kovind in place of their own candidate, Azad without quoting any name said that people who do not stick to one particular decision believe in many principles.

“People who believe in one principle make one decision, but those who believe in many principles make different decisions,” Ghulam Nabi Azad added.

After the Opposition chose former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as their Presidential candidate, Nitish Kumar on June 23 said that while he deeply respects Meira Kumar, he thinks ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose.

Haraane mein unka kaam hai, humara thodi. Apne state ki Dalit leader ko haraane ki pehle announcement to unhone ki: GN Azad on Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/4K89TQNdD4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Nitish’s remarks came a day after 17 opposition parties led by Congress named Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate. Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also hailed her as ‘Bihar ki beti’ as she has her roots there.

Nitish Kumar, who supported National Democratic Alliance (NDA) decision to nominate Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as their presidential candidate, had said that he will not reconsider his decision of backing NDA presidential nominee.

The presidential election in the nation will be conducted on 17 July 2017 while the counting of votes will be done on 20 July 2017.