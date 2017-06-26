Implementation of GST will benefit the general consumer, as it will lessen the tax burden on goods, but in the early period of implentation, the new tax regime may cause “some confusion and destruction”, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a government function here, Parrikar also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the energy with which he has been running the National Democratic Alliance government.

Asked about the merits of the Goods and Services Tax, which is scheduled to roll out from July 1, he said: “General consumer will benefit…

“Today we are going through multiple taxation, excise, customs, luxury tax, entry tax, purchase tax, sales tax, VAT everything. With GST it all gets converged into one. It’s very simple.”

Asked about how the government planned to tide over the early phase of GST implementation, Parrikar said: “Remember one thing, yes there may be some confusion, some sort of an initial destruction. No one needs to worry. Initially we will take into consideration that everyone is new so we will definitely ensure that people are not treated harshly.”

He also said that the state government was creating various mechanisms, so that people can be given information, support, knowledge or even helped vis a vis GST.

The former Defence Minister also praised the leadership of Modi, calling him the driving force behind the central government.

“I have seen the energy and vision with which the Prime Minister runs the government,” Parrikar said.