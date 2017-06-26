Muslims across Kerala celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with a lot of fervour, bringing to an end the 30-day fasting.

The only dampener appeared to have come in the form of heavy rains all across the state. That forced the prayers and religious ceremonies to be held indoors as the Eidgahs are open air.

The largest crowds were witnessed in the Muslim dominated areas like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and also in big cities like Kochi and the state capital.

At all the prayer centres, there were separate enclosures for women and children.

Mutton and beef stalls were crowded at most places as people were seen queuing up to get their requirements for the day since late Sunday evening.

Price of mutton went up to Rs 800 a kg, while beef was priced at Rs 380 a kg.

The Kerala government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Eid for all educational institutions and government offices.

There are 88.73 lakh Muslims in the state.