Thousands of Muslims here and in various parts of Rajasthan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with enthusiasm and fervour on Monday.

They participated in the prayers held at Eidgah on the outrskirts of the capital city. Around two-three lakh people offered ‘namaz’ there, praying for peace and prosperity.

Festivities were in full swing ever since Sunday evening.

Eid was also celebrated in Ajmer, Tonk, Bikaner and Bhilwara and other places in the state.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted the people on the day.

The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.