West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is an environment of intolerance in the country and urged the people to stay united.

“I know the atmosphere of intolerance has given this country a lot of pain. But we do not think that way. We are here for all. We are united,” Banerjee told an Eid-ul-Fitr ceremony in the city.

Banerjee added amid cheers, “Stay together. No one will be able to do anything to you.”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who returned from the Netherlands on Sunday after attending a UN event, said, “We are humans first. Then we are Hindus, Muslims and Christians. We all stand united. We are for all and we fight for all.”

Banerjee was in The Hague, Netherlands to receive the honour for her project ‘Kanyashree’ which has been awarded the highest award for public service by the United Nations.

Dubbed to have worked extensively for the empowerment of girl child through education, the project was launched in 2011 soon after Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state of Bengal.