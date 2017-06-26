In a sad incident, a young entrepreneur working in Bengaluru lost his arm after being bitten by a crocodile in a forest area near Thattekere Lake in Ramanagra district.

The 26-year-old IIT alumnus Mudit Dandwate, who runs a healthcare startup in the city had gone trekking in the forest area with a friend. The duo was accompanied by two dogs who jumped into the lake after seeing water in it.

Mudit ran behind the dogs to get them out of water and failed to notice the board warning about crocodiles. As Mudit ran into the lake, a crocodile jumped out of water and ripped off his left forearm.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital by the guards and later shifted to Hosmat Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. As per the doctors, Mudit’s arm has been completely crushed by the crocodile and he will have to be given a prosthetic arm.