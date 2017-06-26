Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir on Eid, saying he hoped the festival will bring peace, harmony and happiness in the Valley.

“I extend greetings to all Kashmiri brothers and sisters, youth, elderly people and children from the bottom of my heart.

“I have full faith that this festival of goodness and humanity will help in bringing peace, harmony, understanding, brotherhood and happiness in Kashmir Valley and pave the way for a new dawn there,” he said in a video message.

In a separate message, Rajnath Singh conveyed his Eid greetings to the rest of the country.

“My greetings and good wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthens bonds of peace and amity in the society,” he said in a tweet.

Eid was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but the festivities were marred by clashes between protesters and security forces in many parts of the Kashmir Valley, injuring some 20 people.